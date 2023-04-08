Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Stockland from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Stockland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Stockland has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

