StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.71. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,218. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

