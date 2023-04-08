StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

