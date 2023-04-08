StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.13.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.