StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

