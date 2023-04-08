StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. NL Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $303.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

