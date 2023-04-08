StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

