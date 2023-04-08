STP Price Tops $0.0518 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $95.47 million and approximately $28.18 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,016.60 or 1.00034618 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05146439 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $26,075,543.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.