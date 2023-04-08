Strike (STRK) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $14.25 or 0.00051055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $52.30 million and $2.56 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,669,466 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

