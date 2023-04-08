Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $287.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $290.12.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

