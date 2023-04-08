Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $159,745.13 and $3.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018990 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,939.92 or 1.00013090 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036641 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

