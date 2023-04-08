Suku Market Cap Achieves $13.08 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Suku has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $879,693.82 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

