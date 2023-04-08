Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 105 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after buying an additional 355,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,868,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 978,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.