Suncoast Equity Management Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 0.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $166.35. 870,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

