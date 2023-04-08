Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.58. 2,206,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,808. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.69 and its 200 day moving average is $177.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

