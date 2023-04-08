Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 340 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,546 shares of company stock worth $8,461,484 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

EW traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

