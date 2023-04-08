Suncoast Equity Management Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. McDonald’s accounts for 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $282.89. 1,730,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,562. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

