Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading Up 1.6%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 391,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Surna Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.
About Surna
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
