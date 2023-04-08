Synapse Price Down 17.2% This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $134.50 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

