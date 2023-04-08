Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $282.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $265.00. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

