TD Cowen Raises Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Price Target to $30.00

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 295,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

