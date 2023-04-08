TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $136.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

TEL stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

