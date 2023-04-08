Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 67,629 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 272,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,655,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

