Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other Tecnoglass news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

