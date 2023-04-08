Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,723 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

O stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $62.57. 3,177,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,005. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

