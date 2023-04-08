Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,931 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after buying an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after buying an additional 397,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:J traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $112.97. The stock had a trading volume of 490,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.