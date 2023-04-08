Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.15. The company had a trading volume of 551,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,388. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.79 and its 200 day moving average is $265.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

