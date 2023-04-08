Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.80. 5,963,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,064. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

