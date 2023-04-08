Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $203.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.02. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

