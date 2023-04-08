Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. 5,427,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837,945. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

