Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $12.84 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 52,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

