Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.64. 3,280,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,495. The stock has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.