Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $726.33 million and approximately $80.11 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004494 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003525 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,479,250,729 coins and its circulating supply is 5,895,574,614,016 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

