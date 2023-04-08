Terra Trading Down 1.7% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00004502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $307.62 million and approximately $23.27 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003504 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

