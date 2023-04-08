TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $209.10 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00062963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,709,533 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,155,074 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

