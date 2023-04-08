The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $350.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $265.29 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.70.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

