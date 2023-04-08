The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 10.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,474. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.82.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

