The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $65.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.64.

MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 282.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

