The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Decreased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.40. 1,310,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

