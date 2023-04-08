The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Target Price to $173.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $201.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.96.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

