The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.88. 3,507,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,447. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $188.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.