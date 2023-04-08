The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 674,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,439,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $147.85.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.36.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

