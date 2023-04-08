The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 3.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

