Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $610.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $615.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $561.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

