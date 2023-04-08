Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of Thermon Group worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermon Group news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $172,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

