Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $133.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 29,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

