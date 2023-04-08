THORChain Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. THORChain has a total market cap of $526.38 million and $22.42 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00005578 BTC on popular exchanges.



THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 14,386,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,716,801 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

