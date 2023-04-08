TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Sells $34,537.68 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) insider Gregory Stone sold 47,969 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $34,537.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TMC the metals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 471.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,713,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,891 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Further Reading

