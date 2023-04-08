Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.63 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00008008 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 billion and $21.31 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25991635 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $14,471,643.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

