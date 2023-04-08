Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. The company has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

