Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

